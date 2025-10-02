Review: Euhomy Luna Crescent Ice Maker Countertop

If you’ve ever wished for the quality of crescent ice you get from a full-size freezer machine but in a countertop unit, the Euhomy Luna Crescent Ice Maker is a fantastic solution. Barely larger than a typical portable ice maker, this sleek little machine delivers clear, slow-melting crescent ice that elevates everything from cocktails to iced coffee. It feels like a professional-grade ice maker reimagined for kitchens, offices, or even small bars.

Ice Quality

The crescent-shaped cubes are where the Luna Crescent really shines. Unlike cloudy bullet ice from most countertop units, these cubes are crystal-clear, odorless, and made to last longer in your glass. Their slow-melting design means you can savor a premium drink—whiskey, tequila, or a carefully crafted cocktail—without it being watered down too quickly. For anyone who takes their drinks seriously, this is a major upgrade.

Performance and Capacity

Despite its compact size, this machine is a workhorse. It produces 16 crescent cubes in just 12 minutes, and with its 1.8L water tank, it can churn out around 1,500 cubes in 24 hours. That’s more than enough for family use, a busy household, or entertaining guests. The best part is the consistency—you don’t have to worry about running out of ice mid-party, because the Luna Crescent keeps up without a hitch. For people who are used to buying bagged ice, this unit pays for itself quickly.

Ease of Use

The Luna Crescent is designed for convenience. Operation couldn’t be simpler: press the “ICE” button, and the machine gets to work right away. For those who like to plan ahead, the built-in timer is an especially smart feature. You can set it up to 24 hours in advance, so ice is ready exactly when you need it. This is particularly useful if you’re preparing for a gathering or just want fresh ice waiting when you get home.

The LED status lights are another thoughtful touch. A quick glance tells you what’s happening—blue means it’s making ice, purple means the basket is full, and orange signals low water. There’s no guessing, no lifting the lid repeatedly, just simple, clear communication.

Maintenance and Cleaning

Cleaning a countertop appliance can often be a chore, but not with the Luna Crescent. It has a built-in self-cleaning function that runs a 20-minute cycle at the touch of a button. This feature keeps the machine hygienic and the ice tasting pure, without the need for manual scrubbing or awkward rinsing. Just remember to use filtered water for the best results and longer machine life.

Size and Practicality

What makes this ice maker even more appealing is its size. It’s barely larger than a standard portable ice maker, yet it delivers a much higher-quality product. It fits comfortably on a countertop without dominating space, and its design is sleek enough to blend into modern kitchens.

One thing to note: since this is a countertop machine, the ice it produces is not kept frozen long-term in the basket. Like other ice makers of this style, you’ll want to transfer cubes to your freezer if you’re not using them right away. That said, the machine is so quick and consistent that it’s rarely an inconvenience.

Final Thoughts

The Euhomy Luna Crescent Ice Maker is a standout option for anyone who wants high-quality crescent ice without investing in a bulky under-counter unit. It’s compact, fast, easy to use, and easy to clean, making it one of the most practical countertop appliances you can buy. Whether you’re upgrading your home bar, hosting regular parties, or just want to enjoy crystal-clear ice in your daily drinks, this machine delivers excellent value.

It’s rare to find an ice maker that combines convenience, style, and performance so well. If you’re tired of cloudy bullet ice and want something closer to what restaurants and bars use, the Luna Crescent is a smart investment that punches well above its compact footprint.