This evening on a pier in NYC at an event hosted by Trevor Noah, Google will reveal its latest Pixel lineup, as well as the Pixel Watch 5 and some new accessories including the first ever Pixel Tag.

Joining Noah at Made by Google will be the NBA’s Stephen Curry, Alex Cooper of Call Her Daddy fame, cricketer Shubman Gill, and actress Ayami Nakajo. And, we suspect, there will be an additional product or two that has not been announced yet.

This is what we know so far…

Source: Made by Google 2026: Pixel 11 lineup, Pixel Watch 5, and brand-new Pixel Tag revealed