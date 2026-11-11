The EZQuest Pro Series USB-C 5-in-1 Hub is a well-designed, practical accessory that solves one of the biggest annoyances with modern laptops: not having enough ports. It’s compact, lightweight, and nicely constructed, making it a convenient addition to just about any workspace.

I particularly like the combination of connectivity options. Having HDMI output supporting up to 4K at 60Hz, three USB-A ports, and USB-C pass-through charging makes this little hub surprisingly versatile. The ability to keep your laptop charging while using the other connections is especially useful.

The detachable, braided USB-C cable is another nice touch. It feels more durable than the thin cables found on many competing products, and the aluminum housing gives the hub a quality feel. Its small size also makes it easy to toss into a laptop bag when traveling.

There are a couple of limitations worth mentioning. Only one of the USB-A ports supports USB 3.0 speeds, while the other two are USB 2.0, so users who regularly transfer large files may want additional high-speed connections. Still, for everyday peripherals, keyboards, mice, flash drives, and an external monitor, it offers plenty of flexibility.

Overall, the EZQuest Pro Series 5-in-1 Hub is a nicely designed, affordable solution for expanding your laptop’s connectivity. It doesn’t try to do everything, but what it does, it does in a compact and thoughtfully designed package. A good choice for anyone looking to get more out of a USB-C-equipped laptop.