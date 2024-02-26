Renault 5 Returns As Retrolicious EV With Up To 248 Miles Of WLTP Range

This is the all-new Renault 5. An electric four-door hatchback that revives the iconic nameplate once slapped on France’s best-selling car–the same which was known as the Le Car in the United States for a relatively short stint in the 1970s.It looks almost identical to the concept car that was unveiled in 2021, which says a lot about Renault’s confidence in its design department.

