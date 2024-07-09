Motorola Razr (2024) review – an Affordable and Powerful Flip Phone

After years of languishing in the wilderness, Motorola returned to flagship form with last year’s Razr+, a foldable so good that we thought it bested Samsung’s. Now, on the eve of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch, I’m tempted to say that Motorola’s done it again. Its 2024 take on the Razr+ iterates in all the right ways, delivering the biggest cover screen yet on a flip phone, redesigned cameras, and doubling down on its winning approach to fit and finishes. This phone looks great, feels great, and doesn’t cost a penny more than last year.