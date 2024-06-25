Google Announces Surprise Early Event

Traditionally, Google has unveiled its devices in October, but this year, it appears Google may opt for an August launch for its new Pixel device. While the information is still preliminary and details are sparse, it comes directly from Google. There’s a chance this could be an error, but we’ll provide updates if anything changes.

Possible August Pixel Event

Typically, after Google I/O, we anticipate the next major announcement in October. However, this year, Google is pushing the date forward. Historically, Samsung moved its Unpacked events from August to July, and now Google seems to be advancing its schedule.

Invitations for Google’s “Made by Google” event have been sent out, indicating an August 13th date—two months earlier than last year. The invite reads: “You’re invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we’ll showcase the best of Google AI, Android software, and the Pixel portfolio of devices.”

The term “Pixel portfolio” is ambiguous; Google could unveil all rumored devices or hold some back. Currently, expectations include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Fold (or Pixel Fold 2), and Pixel Watch 3. Given the volume of products, Google might stagger its announcements.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see, but the event is just over a month away.

Challenges for Google

Google faces significant competition. Launching in August places it between Samsung’s second Unpacked event and Apple’s iPhone event. This timing could be challenging, especially with the iPhone 16 expected to dominate discussions due to its AI features.

While the Pixel 8 Pro’s AI capabilities may not measure up to Apple Intelligence, Google’s new Pixel phones aren’t necessarily doomed. However, standing out amid the Galaxy and iPhone launches will be a challenge.