Two new PebbleOS watches are coming this year, but youll have to act fast

Summary
- Former Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky is releasing two new smartwatches running PebbleOS.
- Core 2 Duo improves on the Pebble 2 with 30 days of battery life and better haptic feedback.
- Core Time 2, inspired by the never-released Pebble Time 2, features a color e-paper display and a touchscreen.
It’s only been a couple of months since Google released the source code for PebbleOS
, the operating system that powered Pebble’s smartwatches prior to being acquired by Fitbit. Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky had teased in January that new hardware was on the way, promising it would feature similar specs to his company’s previous watches a decade ago. If you’ve been waiting for updates, you didn’t have to wait particularly long. Pebble’s revival is real
, and you won’t have to wait long to get one on your wrist. Eric Migicovsky’s new company is Core Devices, and while the name might sound unfamiliar, the hardware certainly isn’t. We’re looking at two models here, and in more ways than one, it’s clear Migicovsky is picking up exactly where he left off. The Core 2 Duo — with “Duo” short for do-over — is coming first in July, before the Core Time 2 arrives around the holidays in December.