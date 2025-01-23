Samsung Unpacked is once again upon us, and, like clockwork, Samsung used the occasion to unveil their latest flagship Android phones. This time around, the company is releasing the aptly named Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, perhaps some unsurprising upgrades from the Galaxy S24 series. That said, there are a number of new features and changes with these devices that are worth exploring.
New Galaxy AI featuresAs you might expect, Samsung is launching the Galaxy S25 series with new Galaxy AI features. First up, there’s Now Brief, which gives you AI-powered summaries of your sleep results, the weather, and your events for the day. The feature learns your patterns, and shows you relevant information over time. Your “Now Brief” can be accessed on the lock screen or via the Home screen widget. Next, there’s Cross App Action. This feature lets you create tasks you want to be completed and the AI will combine these tasks and finish them for you. You can access Cross App Action by long-pressing the power button to open Google Gemini. Auto Suggestions is another AI-powered feature that gives you suggestions based on your previously used routines. For example, Auto Suggestions could suggest you start your robot vacuum when you’re not home, or open your favorite navigation app when heading out for a trip. Multimodal Search, on the other hand, lets you search for items through various, sometimes non-traditional means. You could hum a song when you don’t remember the name of it, then the AI can try to piece it together and search for the track. Then, there’s Auto Trim, which automatically removes unnecessary elements in your videos, such as “um’s” and other pauses. You can also uses keywords to help the AI identify which clips or sounds to trim out. Lastly, there’s Audio Eraser, which removes background noise and conversations, and isolates vocals and dialogue in videos shot on your phone.
Source: Samsung Announces the Galaxy S25 Series