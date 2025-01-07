Lenovo has now officially announced the Legion Go S, the next iteration of its handheld gaming PC offering. Unveiling the handheld gaming PC at CES 2025, Lenovo has confirmed that the Legion Go S will come in two different models. One will run on Windows 11 just like the original Legion Go. So it’ll be a full-fledged Windows PC that’s capable of doing everything from playing games to doing simpler computing tasks like web browsing. Lenovo is also launching a Steam OS model. So think of that second model as a Lenovo-made Steam Deck in a way. The major benefit of the Windows model, of course, will be the capability to run apps that aren’t compatible with Steam OS. However, Steam OS has a much simpler and overall enjoyable UI on a handheld. So it won’t be a surprise to see a lot of consumers go for this model. All of the specs are the same between both versions of the handheld, save for the color. So you should expect similar performance output for gaming purposes. They both also come with the same 55.5Wh battery, though this doesn’t necessarily mean the battery life will be the same…
Source: Legion Go S from Lenovo comes in Steam OS and Windows Flavors