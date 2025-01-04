Pixel 10 Concept Renders are Just… Wow

We spotted these concept renders of the Pixel 10 Pro. Call us crazy, but we kinda hope this is it. From the mind of designer 4RMD, what we have here is essentially the Pixel 9 Pro, but the phone’s backside has been designed to look a lot like the Moto X Pure Edition and its vertical camera layout. This is quite the striking design and I’m sure there will be those who are immediately displeased, but give it a chance to grow on you. I quite like it. What you should also notice are the color choices. In my post about things I want to see from Pixel 10, more vibrant color options is something I listed.
