Google Pixel 9a Review: The Best Mid-Range Smartphone in America

The mid-tier smartphone space is hot as of spring 2025. Apple has launched the iPhone 16e, a long-due (if pricier) revamp of its most affordable model. Samsung’s Galaxy A56 is a welcome redesign with a dash of AI. The OnePlus 13R is speedy for the money. And then there’s Nothing, whose premium Phone 3a Pro puts the relative newcomer into more direct contention.

However, I’ve had an opportunity to review the Google Pixel 9a—and it tops the rest, at least in the US and Canada. While there are still some compromises involved in reaching its $499 price, some smart choices with the camera, battery, and display make it a better value for many people.