Google’s Pixel 9: All You Need To Know

The Google Pixel 9 is the most affordable member of the Pixel 9 series. Some rumors suggested it would also be the smallest, but it turns out it's the same size as the Pixel 9 Pro variant. The Pixel 9 is quite compact, and even though it is inferior to the Pixel 9 Pro, it's a very compelling smartphone in its own right. It does have one less camera on the back, and it lacks in some other areas, it's also the same as the Pixel 9 Pro in many ways. Google Pixel 9 specs The Google Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch Actual display. That panel has a fullHD+ (2424 x 1080) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is a 'Smooth Display', its refresh rate goes from 60 to 120Hz. The peak brightness is 2,700 nits, while HDR content is supported. The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 from Corning protects this panel. The Google Tensor G4 SoC fuels the phone, while the Titan M2 security coprocessor is also included. Google offers 12GB of RAM here along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. 27W wired & 15W wireless charging is supported A 4,700mAh battery is included in the package, and it supports fast charging. The company says you can get up to 55% of battery charge in 30 minutes using the company's 45W charger. The phone supports charging up to 27W, though. Do note that the charger is not included in the box, though. Fast wireless charging is also on offer here, 15W wireless charging, to be exact. You can also charge some other devices thanks to reverse wireless charging support. There are two cameras included on the back A 50-megapixel main camera (f/1.68 aperture, 82-degree FoV, 1/1.31-inch sensor, Super Res Zoom up to 8X, OIS, EIS) is included on the back. The second camera back there is a 48-megapixel ultrawide unit (123-degree FOV, 1/2.55-inch image sensor). On the front, you'll find a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.2 aperture, 95-degree FoV). This phone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports facial scanning too. It supports a dual SIM setup (nano SIM + eSIM), while Bluetooth 5.3 is also supported. You'll also find stereo speakers here. The device measures 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm and weighs 198 grams. This phone is not small, but it's very compact, and it could appeal to many people more than its siblings. It is also the most affordable member of the Pixel 9 series, of course. In that regard, it trumps the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Android 14 comes out of the box, not Android 15. That's the result of the phone being announced in July instead of September or October. Android 15 is right around the corner, though. Speaking of software, Google is promising 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates.

