In addition to a whole bunch of Pixel 9 phones, Google launched the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 at its Made by Google event today. Here’s the lowdown on what’s new, what’s interesting, and what Google has to say about the products beyond their AI connection.
Pixel Watch 3There are many fitness, smart home, and AI features on the new Pixel Watch 3, but let’s get to the important new stuff: Pixel Recorder. That means, in situations where you aren’t being creepy, using your watch to record a note to self, a conversation, a bit of a song, or whatever else on your watch. You can then play the recording back and get the transcription on your Pixel phone. The other feature that isn’t about running a marathon or asking a language model for help is UWB (ultra wideband) phone unlocking with the Pixel Watch 3. That should mean relatively responsive unlocks on your phone, but not if you’re a measurably far distance from it.
Pixel Buds Pro 2As with every other device Google is launching, the marquee pitch for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is that they’re Gemini-ready and Gemini-friendly. There’s a good deal more about them that’s notable, however. That same “Tensor AI” chip that makes them ready to convey your desires to your phone (or Google’s servers) supposedly let Google shrink these Buds 27 percent, making them lighter and improving their battery life to a purported 8 hours of active noise canceling (ANC).
When and how muchGoogle’s smaller Pixel fall products are available next month at these prices and on these dates:
- Pixel Watch 3 ($349 at 41 mm, $399 for 45 mm, $100 extra for LTE): September 10
- Pixel Buds Pro 2 ($299): September 26
Read more at: Google’s Pixel Watch 3 has a bigger screen, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 are smaller