Apples new iPhone 16 is here showcasing a feature Android should have

We're looking at Apple's releases today through the lens of an Android user, so we won't be getting into the details of what's changed from an iOS user's perspective here — instead, we'll try to keep it high-level.

What’s new with the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max?

Buttons are all the rage

Apple iPhone 16 Apple's new iPhone 16 features a new Camera Control button that combines hardware and software sensors to give you fine-grain control over the Camera app. It also grants you quick access to Visual Intelligence, a subset of the AI Apple Intelligence suite, that allows you to quickly ask questions about the world around you.

Like it or not, every Android phone uses the iPhone as a measuring stick — you have theandof the world that try to go blow-for-blow with it, the OnePlus 13s and the Nothing Phone 2s that attempt to undercut it, and countless budget phones waiting to pick up the scraps. So when Apple launches a new iPhone line like it did today in Cupertino, it’s important even for Android users to pay attention.Importantly, Apple has kept with its past release patterns for the most part, launching a base iPhone 16 model and a larger iPhone 16 Plus alongside the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The first two are true flagships, but you will only find some of Apple’s most cutting-edge features on one of the Pro options. But today’s Apple event wasn’t just about phones — it also saw the launch of new AirPods models, including an update to the premium on-ear AirPods Max, and the all-new Apple Watch Series 10 along with a re-issue of the Apple Watch Ultra 2.Last year’s iPhone 15 Pro models featured a new action button that replaced the alert slider with a customizable shortcut key. This button makes its return this year and is now available on the non-Pro iPhone 16 models as well. On the opposite side of the new iPhones (along the right edge towards the bottom if you’re holding the phone in portrait mode), there’s an all-new camera button that lets you snap shots in a hurry so you don’t miss the moment. Whether that’s using your right thumb while holding the phone upright or with your index finger while holding it in landscape mode is up to you.There’s an interesting combination of hardware and software powering the new camera button. There’s a mechanical switch like most physical buttons, but there’s also a force sensor and haptics. To top it off, there’s a multi-pixel capacitive sensor along the surface of the button with a signal processor to recognize touch gestures.Because of this hardware, thebutton, as it’s called, can distinguish between a full click and lighter presses. Click the button to open the camera app, then click it again to capture a photo or click and hold to record a video. Or, like a DSLR (or an old HTC or Sony Xperia with a dedicated camera button), you can lightly press to focus, then fully press to capture the shot. Once the Camera app is opened, the force and touch sensors really start to shine. A single press (not click) brings up a new overlay with quick access to certain camera functions like zoom controls, which can then be adjusted by swipe. Alternatively, you can press lightly twice to bring up a mini menu with other controls like ISO and shutter speed. From there, swipe along the button to scroll through the options, then press lightly again to select and adjust one.