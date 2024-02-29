Google TVs home screen is getting a nice makeover

Google TV’s latest visual overhaul introduces circular icons, saving space and offering a new look to the home screen.

The redesign also adds more apps in the Your apps section, with customization options for reordering and adding apps included as well.

Google TV now includes a shortcut to free TV channels in the Your apps section for users to enjoy a variety of TV content at no cost.

We really love the Google TV platform for all that it brings to the table, with the platform receiving a performance upgrade back in December, bringing faster load times and other enhancements. Google is now announcing a visual overhaul for Google TV with a couple of visual changes and minor tweaks to existing functionality.