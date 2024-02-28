Vivo V30 Pro official with four 50MP cameras

Vivo V30 Pro arrives with four 50MP cameras The Vivo V30 Pro features four 50MP cameras. There’s a Professional Portrait Camera with a 50mm focal length for “more realistic and vivid portraits.” The main camera comes with a Vivo-exclusive Camera-Bionic Spectrum (VCS) touted to capture accurate colors and clarity in low-light conditions. The ultrawide lens has a 119° field-of-view and boasts autofocus, a first for the V-series ultrawide camera.

There is also a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus on this phone. Vivo doesn’t talk much about the front camera in its official press release. Instead, the company goes into depth on the camera features co-engineered with Zeiss. We have the Vivo V30 Pro in our office for review, so we will soon find out whether the phone lines up to the hype in terms of camera performance.