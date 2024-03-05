Apple Just Surprise Launched the New M3 MacBook Air

Apple officially unveiled a new set of M3-powered MacBook Air laptops, a surprising announcement that arrived via a press release Monday morning. The newest models are available in both the tried-and-true 13-inch variant and the largest 15-inch variant it introduced more recently. Apple says the performance is even better than the last generation, and that it offers faster wifi, up to 18 hours of battery life, and support for up to two external displays.Apple says that the M3-powered MacBook Air is up to 60 percent faster than the model with the M1 chip, and that it’s up to 13 times faster than the latest Intel-based MacBook Air. The star of the show, of course, is the new Neural Engine in the M3 chip, which Apple says helps power the Liquid Retina display and brings two times faster wifi speeds.