We finally have a color Kindle as the entire e-reader lineup updates

Key Takeaways
- Kindle Colorsoft offers color E Ink, USB-C, wireless charging, and a cool-to-warm front light, available October 30, priced at $280.
- Kindle Scribe comes in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB at $400, $420, and $450, respectively, with a premium pen and unique border.
- New Paperwhites offer faster page turns, higher contrast, and Carta 1300 display tech, but there are only minor upgrades for the base Kindle model.
Kindle ColorsoftLet’s start with the most interesting device, the new Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition. It’s priced at $280 and has 32GB of storage. It has USB-C and wireless charging and has a battery that Kindle claims will last up to eight weeks. It has a cool-to-warm front light and an IPX8 waterproof build. The Colorsoft offers a 7-inch screen that is based on E Ink’s Kaleido 3 tech, with some significant changes. Amazon tells us that it’s using a bespoke frontlight setup with nitride LEDs (they emit a broader spectrum of light) with a “special color coating [to] focus light through individual pixels.” Amazon says this will improve the Colorsoft’s optical performance and frontlight efficiency. Amazon has also made some custom hardware changes to allow for more color contrast and lower latency. If you want the Colorsoft, you’ll have to wait until the end of the month since it will officially release on October 30th.
Kindle ColorsoftThe Colorsoft is Amazon’s first foray into color E Ink devices. You can finally highlight your favorite books in multiple colors which should be great for students and will add new depth for fans of Kindle’s social highlighting features.
