Google is finally working on a new high-end laptop that will be under the Pixel branding. According to an internal email, the codename for this laptop is “Snowy,” and it is being compared internally with a number of other high-end laptops. This includes MacBook Pro, Dell XPS, Microsoft Surface Laptop, and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. The project has been greenlit, which means it is beyond the concept phase, and Google now has a dedicated team working on it. So, development should ramp up pretty quickly. The Google Pixel Laptop will have a premium build as the company is looking to target the premium market, which we can also tell by the options that Google has selected to test this laptop against. It will likely run on Chrome OS, though that is not 100% confirmed right now. We’ll have more information soon as development ramps up for this new Pixel Laptop.
Source: Google Pixel Laptop in Development!