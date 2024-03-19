Google Pixel 8a looks close to launch as four versions spotted

Summary The Google Pixel 8a may debut at I/O 2024 on May 14, with FCC listings now revealing four model numbers.

The Google Pixel 8a is expected to be unveiled this spring, potentially during I/O 2024, which we know will take place on May 14. Phone manufacturers typically send their devices to the FCC for certification months ahead of launch. However, these FCC listings also give us a good idea of what to expect from a yet-to-be-launched device, and that’s exactly what’s happening with Google’s upcoming mid-tier phone.