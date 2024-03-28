8BitDo’s latest retro keyboard is an homage to the Commodore 64

8BitDo’s latest mechanical keyboard riffs on the design of a 1980s computer with one of the most iconic-looking keyboards of all time: the Commodore 64. 8BitDo’s Commodore 64 edition of its Retro Mechanical Keyboard series is available to preorder starting today for 109.99, with plans to ship it on May 26th.

Underneath its beautifully chunky brown keycaps (ABS plastic with double-shot legends) and Commodore-style rainbow logo, this is basically the same peripheral as 8BitDo’s previous NES keyboard. It comes with clicky Kailh Box White V2 switches as standard, but they’re hot-swappable if you want to swap them out for something a little less loud down the line. It can connect to devices via a choice of USB, Bluetooth, or with a 2.4GHz USB dongle; and there’s also a built-in volume dial at the top left of the keyboard.