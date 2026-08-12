The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL was announced today alongside three of its siblings. The phone is now available to pre-order from Google, retailers, and carriers, and that includes Amazon.

You can grab the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL from Amazon, starting at $1,299. That is the price for the phone’s 12GB RAM model with 256GB of storage. There’s also a 512GB storage option with the same amount of RAM.

If you’re looking to kick things up a notch, the top-end model comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The storage is not expandable on either model, though, so keep that in mind.

Source: Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Amazon