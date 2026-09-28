Xiaomi has launched the Watch S5 41mm and Smart Band 11 in China. These feature bright AMOLED displays and premium health and fitness tracking. They support tracking of over 150 sports modes. The Watch S5 features heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and stress monitoring, while offering up to 14 days of battery life. The Smart Band 11 is thinner than its predecessor. It offers up to 21 days of battery life and a 5 ATM water-resistant design.

Alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro series, the company has also launched two new wearables: the Watch S5 41mm and Smart Band 11 in China. Additionally, there’s also a limited Transparent Edition of the Watch S5 with a 47mm case. The Smart Band 11 is quite light, weighing in at just 15.58 grams. It measures 9.99mm in thickness. It’s apparently thinner than the previous generation, making it the company’s thinnest smartband. Meanwhile, the Watch S5 41mm weighs 36 grams and is 9.9mm thick. It features a ceramic bezel, a stainless steel body, a 24-facet diamond-cut crown, and floating lugs.

Source: Xiaomi Smart Band 11 & Watch S5 Officially Debut