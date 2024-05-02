Walmart’s Onn 4K Pro Google TV box Looks like a Powerhouse

Walmart’s Onn brand may soon introduce a new “Pro” model featuring upgraded specifications: a quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage. Sporting a larger design compared to previous versions, it includes Ethernet, USB-A, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity options. Although no official release date has been announced, industry speculation places the streaming box’s price at $50.

For cord-cutters immersed in the world of streaming services, the plethora of choices and content diversity is apparent. Streaming services offer the flexibility to enjoy favorite shows on virtually any internet-connected device.

Best streaming devices in 2024 With a multitude of options vying for attention in the streaming device market, discerning consumers seek models that enhance their audiovisual experience. While high-end devices often deliver superior performance, affordable alternatives can still offer remarkable value.

Walmart’s Onn brand stands out in this regard, offering budget-friendly electronics, including streaming media devices powered by Google. Despite lacking the latest user interface, the Onn base model impressed with its feature-rich design at an affordable price point, earning praise from reviewers.

Yet, consumers crave top-tier specifications and features at accessible prices, and Onn appears poised to deliver. The much-anticipated “Pro” device has been the subject of speculation, with unofficial sightings suggesting an imminent release.

Onn 4K Pro Unveiled Unofficially

YouTube content creator SuperDell-TV shared a sneak peek of the upcoming Onn product, reportedly obtained from a local Walmart. While enthusiasts may be eager to secure their own, these units seem to have surfaced prematurely and are not officially available for purchase.

The speculated retail price for the new model is $50, a significant increase from its predecessor priced at $20. However, the Onn 4K Pro boasts a revamped design resembling a compact smart speaker, along with expanded connectivity options like USB-A, Ethernet, and HDMI.

Under the hood, the device packs a punch with a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage, complemented by Wi-Fi 6 support. This substantial upgrade marks a significant leap from its predecessor, promising an exciting streaming experience for users in 2024. While an official release date remains unconfirmed, anticipation suggests its arrival is imminent.