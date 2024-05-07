Google Pixel 8a Announced Today

Resembling its predecessor, the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8a boasts several upgrades, notably in its display department. Google has enhanced the display to a striking 6.1-inch Actua Display, capable of reaching peak brightness levels of up to 2,000 nits or 1,400 nits in high brightness mode—a feature on par with the Pixel 8. Additionally, the display now supports a refresh rate of 120Hz, a notable improvement from the previous 90Hz found in the a-series lineup.

In terms of software longevity, Google promises the Pixel 8a an impressive seven years of Android updates, feature drops, and security patches, aligning it with the support cycle of its higher-tier counterparts, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Under the hood, the Pixel 8a houses the Tensor G3 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage—the latter being a first for the a-series. Fueling these components is a robust 4492mAh battery, touted to deliver over 24 hours of usage. While wireless charging is supported at 7.5W and wired charging at 18W, the speeds may not be class-leading but are adequate given the device’s price point.

Camera specifications remain unchanged from the previous iteration, the Pixel 7a, though last year saw significant upgrades in this area. The Pixel 8a boasts a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Notably, Google introduces several features from the Pixel 8, such as Magic Editor, Best Take, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more, enriching the photography experience.

As for availability, the Pixel 8a is available for pre-order starting today, with shipments commencing on May 14. Despite speculation, the pricing remains consistent, with the base model priced at $499 and the 256GB variant at $579. This positioning solidifies its status as the premier sub-$500 smartphone in the market. However, it’s worth noting that the Verizon variant, equipped with mmWave 5G support, starts at $549, while the unlocked version lacks mmWave compatibility but remains compatible with Verizon’s network.

In terms of aesthetics, the Pixel 8a comes in four distinct colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Aloe. The introduction of the Aloe hue adds a vibrant green option to the lineup, while the Bay color closely resembles the design language of last year’s Pixel 8 Pro, with minor differentiations attributed to the materials used.

Overall, the Pixel 8a stands as a testament to Google’s commitment to delivering a compelling smartphone experience, blending innovative features with an accessible price point.