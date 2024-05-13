Highly Expected Google Leak shows entire Pixel 9 lineup

Summary Live photos reveal Google’s Pixel 9 Pro with a pill-shaped camera bar, suggesting new design changes.

The series lineup includes the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 XL, and potentially the 9 Fold, with varying display sizes and RAM.

The redesigned camera bar is seen in the images, with the Pro models featuring triple-camera setups and unique back textures.

Earlier this year, a set of live photos of what appeared to be Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 Pro leaked online, giving us our best look at the flagship device, and its new pill-shaped rear camera bar. The leaked images didn’t leave out much to be imagined, as they showcased the upcoming device’s rounded edges, a flatter frame, button positioning, and more.

Now, the same source that provided us with our first look at the Pixel 9 Pro has shared live images of what could be the entire Pixel 9 series lineup, which could be hinted at during Google I/O 2024 on Tuesday, May 14.