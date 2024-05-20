Microsofts New Surface Laptop Takes on the MacBook Air

Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop, powered by a Snapdragon X mobile processor, offers desktop-class performance and over 20 hours of battery life, similar to Apple’s M1 MacBook.

Named simply Surface Laptop, it replaces the Surface Laptop 6 and is available in 13.8-inch and 15-inch models. It resembles the MacBook Air with a large trackpad, aluminum enclosure, and fanless design. The laptop starts with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable up to 64GB RAM and 1TB storage, though the 64GB model is preorder-only.

The Snapdragon X processor promises 80% faster performance than previous models and up to 22 hours of video playback. Users can choose between Snapdragon X Plus or X Elite chipsets. The laptop also features AI capabilities with new “Copilot Plus PC” tools like a Recall feature.

This launch could significantly impact Microsoft, Windows, and the PC market by reducing reliance on Intel’s x86 architecture in favor of ARM. Accompanied by the new Snapdragon X-powered Surface Pro, Microsoft aims to improve on past ARM device attempts like the Surface RT and Surface Pro X.

The new Surface Laptop starts at $1,000, with preorders available now and shipping starting June 18th.

Source: Microsoft