This Supercharged Cordless ZoomBroom Makes Cleaning a Total Breeze

As a busy grandparent who seems to spend more time tidying up than actually relaxing at home, I’m always on the lookout for tools and gadgets that can help speed up my cleaning routine. So when I heard about the ZoomBroom, I was instantly intrigued. This lightweight cordless air broom aims to revolutionize quick cleanups, and after testing it out myself, I can confirm it absolutely delivers.

The ZoomBroom recently earned a spot on Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Cleaning and Organizing Awards, and it’s easy to see why. Weighing in at just 2 pounds with the rechargeable battery inserted, this compact cleaner is an absolute breeze to maneuver. The ergonomic handle provides a comfortable sturdy grip, letting you direct the blower nozzle with total control.

Despite its small size, the ZoomBroom packs some serious power. It uses a supercharged motor to generate winds up to 75 mph – plenty of oomph to send leaves, dust, pet hair, and other debris flying. With the flip of a switch, you can kick it into an even more powerful turbo setting to dislodge stubborn dirt. I put both speeds to the test clearing off my patio, deck, and driveway, and this little dynamo handled it all with ease.

One of my favorite features is the ZoomBroom’s long-lasting battery. A single 30-minute USB charge provides up to a half hour of cleaning time on standard setting, or 15 minutes on turbo. Since the charging port is built right into the unit, there are no batteries to remove or external chargers required. Just plug in anywhere with a USB outlet and it’s ready when you need it.

The compact size also makes storage incredibly easy. I can tuck it into a closet corner, slide it under a cabinet, or stow it in my RV with barely any space occupied. It takes up far less room than a full-size broom or bulky cordless vacuum.

With the convenient ZoomBroom, I can now zip through daily tidying in a fraction of the usual time. Quick cleanups of my kitchen floor, bedroom carpet, garage and more now take just minutes instead of dragging on. This versatile broom helps me stay on top of messes before they spread.

For anyone seeking an easier, faster way to keep their living space clean, the ZoomBroom is a game-changing must-have. Its smart lightweight design, powerful turbo blower, and convenient charging system make cleaning an absolute breeze. This little super broom delivers big time when it comes to daily tidying and upkeep. And yes, it will even blow leaves out of your driveway just like its ancestors.